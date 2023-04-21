The season 4 of The Mandalorian it’s been in the works since before season three began, and after that finale, we’re glad we’re getting more of Din Djarin and Grogu. In May 2022, showrunner Jon Favreau – who also wrote or co-wrote every episode of the third season – confirmed that he was already writing the series. season 4hinting at even more crossovers in Din’s future.

“Like Dave [Filoni] is doing Ahsokais influencing a lot in the writing that I am doing for the season 4“, he explained. Since then, we’ve had confirmation that Filoni will be directing a new movie of Star Wars which will serve as the culmination of all the stories to date of this era, including The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett and more. But let’s not get too far ahead. Here is everything you need to know about the season 4 of The Mandalorian.

Be careful because there are important spoilers by the season 3 finale. Although we know it’s coming, we still don’t have a confirmed start date for the season. season 4 of The Mandalorian. The only thing we can say is that it will definitely be released in Disney+ like the other seasons, and will probably have eight episodes.

Typically, we’d say you could expect a new season to premiere later in the year after the first season premiered in November 2019 and the second season in October 2020. However, things were delayed for the season. 3, which didn’t start until March 2023.

Have Ahsoka arriving in August 2022 and Skeleton Crew some other time this year. Assuming filming begins soon on the fourth season of The Mandalorian, we could expect it to arrive in late 2024, perhaps around the October/November date of the first two seasons. But this is just speculation, so we’ll update you when more information is confirmed.

Obviously, Din Djarin and Grogu lived to fight another day, so you can expect Pedro Pascal to return as the starting Mandalorian. Before we get into any other expected character returns, a word of warning that we’ll be stepping into game territory. spoilers from now on. It’s your last chance not to read spoilersyou have been warned.

After Paz Vizsla’s death in the penultimate episode, we were prepared for more heartbreaking deaths in the finale, but all of our heroes survived. Now that Mandalore is back in the hands of the Mandalorians, expect to see more from Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, and Simon Kassianides as Ax Woves, among others.

One person who will (probably) not return is Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, considering the combined force of Din, Bo-Katan, and Grogu, as well as a burning ship, left him reduced to ashes. Other possible appearances in season four include Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Carson Teva. Although, as mentioned above, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Via: Digital Spy