The Tigres team has had a poor performance so far in the Clausura 2023, where so far they are in seventh place with 27 points. It is for this reason that the board of directors is already analyzing, together with coach Robert Dante Siboldi, the movements for the next tournament.
Since the departure of coach Diego Cocca who left for the Mexican team, “Chima” Ruíz could not do much to get the team out of the hole, that is why the Uruguayan was called as the club’s “firefighter”.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe footballers who are living their last hours as feline players are Raphael DeSouza and Diego Reyes. Both footballers do not end up convincing Siboldi and they have a foot and a half outside the northern team.
Since the end of last semester, ‘Carioca’ began to lose prominence and left ownership. Much has been said about his fate, which could be in the capital of the country with Cruz Azul. His contract expires in June and he wants to remain in Tigres, as long as there is a salary increase, as well as a three-year contract, requests denied by the Auriazul board.
For his part, the Mexican defender Diego Reyes has had moments of spark but has yet to give the last stretch that could consolidate him in the university squad. His contract ends in June and due to his wishes there is no interest in renewing it.
This is how these two players become the main candidates to face the next leg market.
#Confirmed #casualties #Tigres #Apertura
Leave a Reply