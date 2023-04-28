TIGERS 🐯

Today there are 2 players “on a tightrope”: Diego Reyes and Rafael Carioca.

With both there were already meetings for their possible renewal, however, there was no agreement.

🇧🇷 Carioca: 3-year guarantee + salary.

🇲🇽 Kings: 2 years + salary.

Tigres willing to let them go.

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) April 27, 2023