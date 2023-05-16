America and Chivas de Guadalajara they will face each other in the semifinals of the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League. This confrontation has generated a lot of expectation, since both squads arrive at a very good football moment and have had very good seasons. In the match corresponding to day 12, the Eagles passed over the Sacred Flock and obtained a score of 2-4 at Akron Stadium.
The rojiblanco team will seek to leave this bad experience behind and will go out on the field with the aim of advancing to the grand final of Mexican soccer.
Prior to this duel, there is bad news for America and good news for Chivas: Salvador Reyesleft back for the Azulcremas, has experienced physical discomfort in recent days and it is almost a given that he will miss the National Classic this Thursday, May 18.
According to a report by Julio Ibáñez, a reporter for the TUDN network, the defender is a doubt for the first leg semifinal between these two greats of the MX League. The journalist indicated that in the next few days it will be determined whether or not the player makes the trip for the first chapter of this series.
Ibáñez also indicated that there could be some changes in the lineup with respect to the team that lost in the second leg at the Azteca Stadium against Atlético de San Luis.
Reyes was occupied both as a starter and as a revulsion and played a total of 944 minutes, in 14 games, in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023. He played just 13 minutes in the first leg of the quarterfinals against San Luis and in the second leg he did not He was considered by Fernando Ortiz and stayed on the substitute bench for the entire match
