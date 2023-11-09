Overnight, América is achieving everything, it is clear that the position of the club’s owner, Emilio Azcárraga, is to put the eagles back in control of Mexican football and build a new era of consecutive successes. . This will not be easy but it is viable and the path could well begin this month of December, because as we have reported in 90min, those from Coapa are the big favorites to become Liga MX champions.
As if that were not enough and beyond sports, América continues with its brand construction, which they want to expand internationally, closing agreements such as the most recent one with the City Football Group, yes, the company that owns Manchester City among others countless equipment. It is clear that Emilio Azcárraga is once again in control of everything that has to do with the team, he has even closed a friendly duel against none other than Barcelona.
What was a rumor is now a concrete fact, the eagles of the Coapa nest and the Barcelona team will face each other in the city of Dallas, either on December 21 or 23, with the first date being the most viable. This duel was organized by the people of the culé team with the goal of obtaining resources, knowing that the United States is one of their strong markets. For their part, in America they did not even think about denying the invitation, since this could well be the date to celebrate their possible Liga MX title.
