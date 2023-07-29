One of the ‘bomb’ signings of this transfer market was that of Sergio Canalesplayer who came to Mexico for Rayados de Monterrey.
The reinforcement of international stature is already in the north of the country, and there are ample possibilities that it will be soon when he debuts with La Pandilla.
When would Sergio Canales debut?
According to the first reports, the former Real Betis midfielder is already in Seattle, and is a clear option for coach Fernando Ortíz for the game against Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup.
His debut could take place next Sundaywhen Rayados faces the Sounders in the second game of the Mexican club in the competition.
It was this Thursday when Sergio Canales He traveled to the United States to report to the squad and train alongside his other teammates. One of the advantages for this process to be fast is that the midfielder processed his work visa in Mexico City, so as not to have inconveniences.
This week Sergio Canales was officially presented at the BBVA Stadium, where nearly 15,000 fans gathered, who received the new reinforcements from Monterrey with applause and songs.
Also, this Friday Canales did gym exercises at the hotel and in the afternoon he met his new colleagues.
For now, Rayados is already preparing for their commitment this Sunday in the Leagues Cup, where they will seek to get their second win in the tournament, after beating Real Salt Lake 3-0.
