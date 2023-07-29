Between a great atmosphere and a lot of passion, this is how the presentation of @SergioCanalesnext to @MyraDelgadillo and @PamTajonar of @rayadas at the BBVA Stadium.🏟️💙🤍

Much love from our people! 🫶🏼Thank you for making them feel part of our Striped Family! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/SCjEqPTRmJ

– Rayados (@Rayados) July 28, 2023