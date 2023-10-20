Monterey has struggled greatly during the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The team led by Fernando Ortiz has suffered the loss of several important elements for the squad.
One of the most notable cases is that of Germán Berterame, who was on fire: with six goals and two assists in six games (three in the league and three in the Leagues Cup).
The Argentine striker suffered a fracture while Rayados was playing in the tournament organized between MLS and Liga MX.
The good news for ‘Tano’ is that the return of their center forward is very close.
According to the most recent reports, the South American forward could be available for the duel on matchday 14 of Apertura 2023, against Club América.
This duel is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 28. If there are no setbacks, ‘Berte’ could be part of the squad for this match and have minutes.
Some communicators, such as journalist David Faitelson, have indicated that Monterrey must be very careful and not force the return of its forward, since this could have greater consequences and worsen its situation.
In the end, the decision depends on Fernando Ortiz and his evolution in the last week.
