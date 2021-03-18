Although Microsoft had already used this formula before on occasion, after the serious health crisis caused by COVID-19, those from Redmond made the ID @ Xbox their main events for the public on the indie titles that will arrive on the platform .

Despite the long wait, Microsoft has confirmed the next ID @ Xbox date, which will feature no more and no less than 100 games. The announcement has been made through Xbox Wire, where the company has announced that it will be the first event to be held in collaboration with the people of Twitch, the most popular streaming platform on the planet.

As we can see in the entry shared by Microsoft, this next ID @ Xbox will feature more than 100 titles from independent developers. The Redmond offices take these types of developers into account, and that is why they want to focus their next video game event on them.

Specifically, the next ID @ Xbox date It is Friday, March 26 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time. Among the content that will appear in this new event we can find new trailers and gameplays of titles such as STALKER 2, Second Extintion, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One and many more.

Age of Empires event confirmed for the month of April

In addition, as the press release points out, several of the games that appear at the event will reach the Xbox Game Pass catalog directly, as has happened previously with other independent titles, such as Call of the Sea, a title developed by a Spanish study.

Therefore, you know, if you want to take a look at the new independent games that will arrive on Xbox, you can follow them through the official channel of Xbox Twitch or from Twitchgaming.

