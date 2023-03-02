The referent of Primero Justicia, who is currently proscribed to hold a political position, will be the candidate of his party for the race to be the maximum opposition reference to the Government of Nicolás Maduro. The space president added that he will be proclaimed in a “great national political committee” on March 10. The elections will be held in October for the presidential elections that, initially, will be held in 2024.

The political map of Venezuela begins to move pointing to the elections that will take place in 2024. But before the general ones, the primaries will take place on October 22, where it will be necessary to define an opposition candidate to Nicolás Maduro who is supported with unanimously for the fragmented bloc opposed to the ruling party.

In this context, this Wednesday, March 1, the candidacy of Henrique Capriles representing the Primero Justicia (PJ) party was confirmed, as announced by the president of the space María Beatriz Martínez.

“On the 23rd anniversary of Primero Justicia we have to give Venezuela a gift. From today we tell you: we have a presidential candidate and it is Henrique Capriles Radonski,” Martínez said at a press conference.

The leader stressed the importance of this announcement, stating that “there is no corner of Venezuela where there is not a poster of Henrique Capriles and, above all, an emotional connection with him.”

According to the president of the PJ, it will be proclaimed in a “great national political committee” that will take place on March 10.

A two-time presidential candidate, Capriles will return to the bid for Venezuelan power despite currently being barred from holding public office. “Unfortunately, the reality that exists in Venezuela is that Venezuelans have their political rights disabled,” said Martínez in this regard.

“We as Venezuelans are disabled because there is a catalog, a series of commitments that have not been honored up to now,” he added. While he urged Maduro to “guarantee the political rights” of Venezuelans, which “start from the qualifications.”

For Martínez, Capriles’ candidacy means the “clear, real and concrete” possibility of bringing citizens closer to what is “being built” in recent months.

In an internal consultation, the bases of the PJ chose Capriles as the best option over Juan Pablo Guanipa –former vice president of the National Assembly- and the experienced ex-deputy Carlos Ocáriz.

Who will face the ruling party?

The October primary elections represent a momentous stop for opponents heading to the presidential elections that will be held in 2024, still without a defined date.

They have become a heterogeneous phenomenon, where there is speculation with up to twenty suitors and in which the public does not have a predilection for any one in particular.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech during the Venezuela-Turkey binational meeting with the participation of businessmen from both countries at the Miraflores presidential palace, in Caracas, on January 24, 2023. © Yuri Cortez / AFP

In this scenario, without a figure that gathers the support of the other opponents of Maduro, it would be difficult to wrest control of Venezuela from Chavismo.

According to a Datincorp report published a few weeks ago, Venezuelan voters are much more seduced by an independent candidate or one of the new parties than the traditional ones. Only 14% prefer the latter alternative.

with EFE