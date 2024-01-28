After the humiliating defeat against Villarreal yesterday, Xavi announced his departure from the team at the end of the season. The same coach assured that even by winning LaLiga or the Champions League he will not continue leading the club, since his health is being affected, in addition, he considers that he is harming the team. Thus, Laporta and his entourage have 5 months to sign a replacement and according to Sport there is already a list of 4 options on the table that we present below in order of possibility.
Former Barcelona player who is doing a tremendous job with Bologna. Although Motta is not as much to Laporta's taste as Rafael Márquez is, it is in his favor that Deco, Sports Director, considers him the perfect man for the culés and that is why he is at the top today.
The great option for Joan Laporta, the president of the club has given him the subsidiary with the goal of training him to take on Barcelona when required and it seems that next summer could be that moment. If the decision will be one hundred percent in Laporta's hands, Márquez is a favorite, if Deco will intervene, as it seems he will, he is behind Thiago today.
If in the end you choose to bet on someone who has not been part of Barcelona as a player, Míchel is the one chosen. Because of what he is doing in Girona, both the sports area and the management have an enormous appreciation for him and know that his playing style is what the culé team requires so much.
Due to what he has done at Real Sociedad, Imanol has made a place for himself within the culés options, being the last alternative right now. His playing style is the closest to the Barca style and that gives him strength, although, in the options other than the Catalans, today he is far behind Míchel, but he is well considered.
If they have asked Xavi for 5 more months of work it is because the club does not want to make a hasty decision, the intention is to follow up on the 4 coaches on the list and at the end of the course opt for one of these.
#Confirmed #names #board #replace #Xavi
Leave a Reply