Smallville It was a series that marked a whole generation regardless of whether they were fans of comics or not, as it introduced us to the story of Superman in a peculiar way.

Tom welling he became the hunk of fashion thanks to this project, but as with all good things, it came to an end in 2011 after 218 episodes.

Luckily for the fans, it was confirmed that Smalville and Tom Welling They will return to give the series a second air, although this time it will be in an animated format.

In a video recently published through the app Cameo, Tom welling He answered several questions from his followers, but the best of all came at the end.

Shortly before ending his broadcast, the actor revealed that he is already working on a new animated series of Smallville, which will have the presence of Michael Rosenbaum, who gave life to Lex luthor On TV.

Smallville to recruit original cast for animated series

The detail that caught our attention the most is that they will seek to reunite most of the original cast, so we could also have the return of Kristin kreuk, but it has yet to be confirmed.

‘Maybe there’s a Smallville marathon on the way. Michael Rosenbaum and I are working on an animated series to bring the characters back to life and with as much of the original cast as possible. ‘

At the moment they did not reveal more details about this new project, so we do not know if it will continue from where the television series left off or if it will give us a new beginning.

What is clear to us is that we will not see Allison mack, as he is currently facing sentence for his involvement within the NXIVM sect.

Are you excited to see the return of Smallville?

