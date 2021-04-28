sailor Moon it continues to be successful even though many years have passed since its debut, and even animated films are still being produced.

This group of heroines released a new film in January 2021, and it was recently confirmed that it will hit Netflix bringing a very special extra for the fans.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal will make its debut in the service of streaming in a few months, and everything seems to indicate that the original dubbing of the series will be back.

The news was released through the official account of Twitter from Netflix Latin America, where a small trailer was published.

In it we can see the protagonists of Sailor Moon Eternal making use of his powers, and it is even possible to hear his phrases in several languages.

OMG, are you ready? 🙊 The warriors who fight for love and justice are back! 😍 Join the Sailor Scouts in this battle against the Dead Moon Circus as they awaken their new powers. 3 of June. Only on Netflix. 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/FeCXFoLTrO – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) April 27, 2021

This publication was accompanied by a poster, where it is revealed that the release date for this film is June 3, 2021, so there are a few more months to go.

Sailor Moon Eternal would have the cast of the dubbing of the 90s

Although the post doesn’t mention anything about the dubbing, the comments featured responses from some of the iconic voices from the original series.

Patricia acevedo, who played Usagi Tsukino In the Latin American version, she said she was very excited to bring her character back to life in the film.

Rossy Aguirre, who played Sailor mercury, He also did the same and revealed that he will once again give voice to Ami Mizuno.

We still don’t know the rest of the cast of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Movie, but it will possibly be revealed in the next few weeks.

Go preparing the popcorn and your subscription to Netflix if you don’t want to miss it.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



