Rodrigo Cuba He was the protagonist of the new ampay of Magaly Medina, who captured it together with the model and candidate for Miss Peru 2023, Gianella Rázuri. As can be seen in the audiovisual material, far from being distressed by his breakup with Ale Venturo, the footballer took advantage of his free time to go out and party at a party with Sebastián Lizarzaburu’s ex-partner. Let’s remember that the young businesswoman caused a stir very recently by confirming that the Sport Boys footballer was disloyal in the relationship.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Gato’ Cuba: who is Gianella Razuri, Miss Peru finalist who was supported by the player?

What did Magaly Medina say about Rodrigo Cuba’s new ampay with Gianella Rázuri?

Magaly Medina began the edition of the happy program by announcing a new ampay. “The ‘Cat’ Cuba and the candidate for the Miss Peru contest, the one who was among the 5 finalists, but look how fast Rodrigo,” the television host said at the beginning.

The host of “Magaly TV La Firme” criticized Rodrigo Cuba and assured that he does not know how to process his pain after ending a relationship. “If you have just ended a relationship, and you have been with that person who was your teardrop or the person with whom you consoled yourself in another previous relationship, they also recently had a baby, the most logical thing is that you are still feeling, unless love has run out for ‘Gato’ a long time ago and what he wants now is to go out to the clubs in Lima, get to know the night again, be on the casting plan, know girls, because when he divorced, did not have time to do casting. One night he ‘played’ with a blonde and then we saw him firm and dating Ale Venturo, and that’s where his bachelorhood ended, ”added the popular ‘Urraca’.

“I think he was left with the desire to live after ending a relationship and clinging to a person is not always the best thing for those who separate and leave a relationship (…) He doesn’t know how to process his pain, he doesn’t know how to process a separation and the first thing he does is go out to get drunk and look for girls, that’s how immature people are and the worst thing is that nobody forgets anything like this ”, narrowed the figure of ATV.

Who is Gianella Razuri?

The model Gianella Razuri, candidate for Miss Peru 2023, was born in Lima and is currently 24 years old. She was positioned as one of the favorites of the contest, however, she was already known in the entertainment world due to her controversial relationship with Sebastián Lizarzaburu, the popular “Rock Man”.

Rázuri assured during his visit to the “Espectáculos” program that Andrea San Martín’s ex-partner did not let him work. “He didn’t like me working, but, like it or not, I have a daughter and I have to work and I go to work. Therefore, this 2016 single, with no one to tell me what to do. ‘Rock man’, bye”, held.

#Confirmed #Rodrigo #Cuba #protected #partying #Gianella #Rázuri #breaking #Ale #Venturo