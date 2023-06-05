It seemed imminent that the departure of the left side would take place, Jesus Gallardo at the end of the tournament Closing 2023as the defender ended his contract this June with the Monterrey Football Club and it was already reported in the media that teams like Cruz Azul, Chivas and América were interested in the player.
Unfortunately for those teams, that option would be closed because Monterrey would have extended the contract with the two-time World Cup with the Aztec team.
According to information from the portal Halftime, Gallant and the Gang would have extended the employment relationship for two more years with the option of a third year.
According to the same media, he was the new technical director of the club, Fernando Ortiz who requested the permanence of the footballer in the institution as he is a footballer who has been important and a starter in the last five years.
Tano Ortiz He seeks to obtain the Liga MX championship once and for all, which he did not achieve with the Águilas in three tournaments, and for this he needs a competitive squad that can clearly be provided by the Monterrey team.
In addition to being a practically immovable starter with Monterrey, Gallant It is also frequent in the calls of the Mexican team, both with Juan Carlos Osorio, Gerardo Martino and Diego Coca, which has allowed it to be the base of the Tricolor in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.
