Within the framework of the presentation of Sony during CES 2022, the existence of the following virtual reality device from the Japanese company was revealed: PlayStation VR 2

This was revealed by the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim ryan during the aforementioned conference. This presentation feels similar to the one a couple of years ago when it was possible to see the logo of the PS5.

Now, Jim ryan did not show the design of the headsetRather, it focused on the technical details of the hardware and what platform it is intended for. The first thing you should know is that PlayStation VR2 will be for him PS5 and the command will be called ‘sense controllers’.

The headset will have haptic response support, view tracking, 4K HDR, 90 and 120Hz frame refresh, and a 110-degree field of view. Connects with controls PS5 with a USB C cable.

We must not lose sight of these details that can give us a better idea of ​​what to expect when this new hardware is available on a date to be confirmed.

PlayStation VR2 already has its first exclusive

A detail that we must also reveal is that PlayStation VR2 He already has his first exclusive and is named Horizon Call of the Mountain. Jan-Bart Van Beek, director within Warfare He was in charge of giving the presentation of the first look at this new experience.

For now, these are the only details we know about both Sony’s new VR headset and its first confirmed game. Some data that we need to know are: launch date, price, if it is wireless and other questions.

We could say that it is still too early and that Sony it will take its time, but, with the current situation of the manufacture of consoles and other components, it is best to be very patient, even when it comes to shopping.

