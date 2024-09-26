Mexico City.- British band Oasis will perform in Mexico City in 2025 as part of their long-awaited reunion tour, NME has exclusively revealed.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who announced their return last month with a series of concerts in the United Kingdom and Ireland, are now expanding their tour worldwide.

In addition to Mexico, the Live ’25 tour will include performances in several cities in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, and South America. Some of the confirmed locations: Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, São Paulo, Santiago, and Buenos Aires. Rumors about Oasis performing in Mexico began circulating after the band announced their European tour. On social media, fans shared images of a possible concert at the GNP Stadium, formerly Foro Sol, on September 11; however, this has not yet been officially confirmed.

In early September, Oasis further fueled the excitement of their Mexican fans by sharing on social media an image of the World Trade Center in Mexico City with a sign that read “Definitely Maybe,” a clear reference to their 1994 debut album, one of the most iconic Britpop albums.

Oasis’ comeback promises to be one of the biggest events of 2025, bringing together thousands of fans eager to relive the band’s greatest hits, such as “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Champagne Supernova.” The last time Oasis performed in Mexico was in 2008, when they offered three concerts as part of their Dig Out Your Soul tour. The venues were the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, the Arena Monterrey in Nuevo León and the Arena VFG in Guadalajara.