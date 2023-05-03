It is well known that many legendary video game franchises began in the era of NEShaving big names like Against, Zelda, Mario, Fire Emblem, and some others that they will never get out of their thoughts. One of these classics is Double Dragona franchise that has just revealed a new game after a few years of being absent.

Today the trailer for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of The Dragonsa game that brings back the saga from the hands of Modus Gamesthis through a special license that has been granted Arc System Works. And now, the company will bring this installment to all existing and last generation consoles due to its pixel art visual style.

Check the video:

This is the title description:

Series icons Billy and Jimmy Lee are joined by Marian, who returns as a fully realized gun-wielding ranged fighter, and newcomer Uncle Matin, a riot shield-wielding powerhouse. Jump in and out as the classic Lee duo or switch it up with different characters. With two-player local co-op, the action is quadrupled as you and a friend clean up the streets.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of The Dragons lwill bequeath to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be released in the fall of this year.

Via: Modus Games

Editor’s note: This year is going to be interesting in terms of launching retro franchises, as Metal Slug Tactics is also on the calendar, a game that will give the SNK franchise a twist.