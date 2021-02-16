It is done. What was given was over and everything ended as expected. Ignacio Fernández, Nacho, will travel to Brazil to join the ranks of Jorge Sampaoli’s Atlético Mineiro.

Nacho, who played 185 games and scored 31 goals with the red band, was part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the Núñez club. During his time he won seven titles and was one of the fundamental pieces of the unforgettable conquest of the 2018 Copa Libertadores in Madrid and with Boca as a rival.

In the next few days he will get on a plane with Belo Horizonte to undergo the medical studies and sign the contract. The sale of the 31-year-old left-hander will leave River about $ 6 million, plus a productivity bonus.

News in development