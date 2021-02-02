Everything indicates that the week-long telenovela between Reddit, GameStop Y Wall street It gives enough material to put together movies, books and even series, all according to information revealed by various specialized media.

The first thing you should know is that Netflix is chatting with Mark Boai, writer of The Hurt Locker Y Zero Day Thirty to put together the script of a film based on the financial theme that was assembled from Reddit, GameStop Y Wall Street. You even have the star and this would be Noah centineo.

Even, Netflix already hired the teacher of the New York University, Scott gallowaand, to serve as a consultant for the film that would narrate this whole topic around GameStop, Reddit and Wall Street.

As if this were not enough, a book is already being put together that will be written by Ben Mezrich and that would have the name of ‘Antisocial Network‘. Now, MGM, the production company, has already bought the rights to make the film based on this book that will tell us all the facts around the sale of shares of GameStop by organized users of Reddit.

Now, maybe the name of Ben mezrich, but, he wrote the book that was adapted into the famous movie from ‘Social network‘, which won several Oscars.

Has the story of GameStop, Reddit and Wall Street got out of proportion yet?

We go in parts, the films that present a drama in which domes of power intervene, always end up paying good dividends: ‘The wolf of Wall Street‘,’Wall Street ‘ with Michael Douglas and ‘The big bet‘are some clear examples of what is sold in Hollywood.

We have two movies on the theme of GameStop; one from Netflix and one from MGM; to that we must add a television series that comes from the production house ‘Pinky promise‘. In other words, the whole topic that started on Reddit is now getting seriously marketed.

What do you think of this story? Do you think I have the same success as the Wolf of Wall Street or The social network? Do not stop following the conversation in our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.

