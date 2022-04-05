Monkey Island 2 it will finally have its requested sequel after more than 30 years, and this time it will do so with renewed graphics.

Return Digital will take the reins of development together with Ron Gilbertco-creator of this successful series, who will return with Dave Grossman to show us what happened after the second part.

The game will be called Return to the Monkey Islandand to celebrate their return, they published a new and beautiful trailer that I leave you below.

The first hints about this sequel came on the first of April, when Ron Gilbert posted on his blog that he had decided to make another game of Monkey Island. As you can imagine, no one believed him because the announcement came in April Fool’s.

Three days later, Return Digital released the official trailer Return to the Monkey Islandwith which all doubts were diluted.

Although the clip doesn’t show much, it does have valuable information, starting with the type of animation it will have, which will ultimately move away from the pixels.

At the moment they did not reveal a definitive release date, but they promised that it will arrive this year.

What is Monkey Island?

This game, launched in 1990 under the umbrella of LucasArtsconsisted of a graphic adventure that ran on Amiga, Atari ST, MS-DOS and macintosh.

The story focuses on Guybrush Threepwooda young man who arrives on an island with the intention of becoming a pirate, but to do so he must pass some tests, the last being a confrontation in Monkey Island.

A year later they published a sequel that was well received, but was later forgotten for more than 30 years.

We’ll see if this new installment manages to captivate gamers like the originals.

