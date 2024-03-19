This Monday, Conmebol carried out the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and Millionaires was seeded in group E along with Flamengo from Brazil, Bolívar from Bolivia and Palestino from Chile.

Millonarios was worried about the stadium they would use for their first group match, against Flamengo from Brazil. The problem is because there will be concerts by the artist at the El Campín stadium. Karol Gscheduled for April 5 and 6.

The blue team knew in advance that they were going to have this problem and that is why the leadership was moving to find a solution, basically with the concert manager.

It was expected to know the exact date of the match against Flamengo, in order to make decisions.

The complexity of the matter is that the District must deliver the stadium to the organizers on Monday, April 1, due to the assembly of the platform and scenery that takes several days. If the game was on April 3, Millonarios would have to find a stadium.

However, this Tuesday Conmebol confirmed the date of the match. It will be on Tuesday, April 2, at 5 pm Therefore, Millonarios managed to have the El Campín stage enabled, not one hundred percent, for this match.

Team sources confirmed to EL TIEMPO that the match will be played at home, but without the south side stand, which will not be available.

Millionaires Matches

Date 1

April 2

Millionaires vs. Flamengo

El Campín, 5. m.

Date 2

April 11

Bolívar vs. Millionaires

5 pm

Date 3

April 25th

Palestinian vs. Millionaires

7 p.m.

Date 4

May 8

Millionaires vs. Bolivar

7 p.m.

Date 5

may 14

Millionaires vs. Palestinian

9 p.m.

Date 6

May 28

Flamengo vs. Millionaires

7 p.m.

