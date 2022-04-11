In recent days it has been reported in British media that Meghan would accompany her husband to The Hague and that is now confirmed in circles around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the official titles of Harry and Meghan. It is not yet known whether they will take their children Archie (2) and Lilibet (10 months) to the Netherlands.

Meghan will probably travel back to America after the first days of the event in the Zuiderpark in The Hague. Prince Harry will remain the entire tournament, at the conclusion he will also receive King Willem-Alexander. The Invictus Games, from Saturday to Saturday April 22, are sports competitions for military personnel who have been mentally or physically injured during their military service. Harry, himself an Afghanistan veteran, is the initiator of the Invictus Games, which were held for the first time in 2014.