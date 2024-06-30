UEFA Euro 2024 has entered the final stage and it is already known what the matches will be in the quarterfinals that begin next Friday, July 5.
The eight best teams in Europe have already booked their tickets to play in the next knockout phase of this edition and are preparing to continue advancing on the road to the final. In 90min we tell you which matches await us in the quarter-finals.
Spain vs Germany
This duel between Spain and Germany will be in charge of starting this stage Friday, July 5 from 6:00 p.m. (local time) in the stadium Stuttgart Arena. The Reds arrive at this match having left behind Georgia while the Germans defeated Denmark.
England vs Switzerland
The national teams of England and Swiss They are going to play their match on the day Saturday July 6from 6:00 p.m. (local time) in it Duesseldorf Arena. To reach this stage, Gareth Southgate’s team defeated Slovakia and the red cross to Italy.
#Confirmed #matches #Euro #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply