The Group Stage of the Copa America 2024 came to an end, so the quarter-finals were defined, where the current champion, Argentinais positioned with the goal of winning the second championship.
The Albicelesteheaded by Lionel Messigot the perfect step in the Group Asince she won all three of her matches, although it was not easy. In her debut, a fierce Canada made things difficult for him, so much so that Emanuel ‘Draw’ Martinez It was demanded on several occasions, but in the end Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez sealed the 2-0. Against Chili There was also a lot of rough play, but the solitary one was Lautaro enough. Finally, Peru He was beaten 2-0 with a double by Lautarothus obtaining nine units. In second place was Canadawith four units, as they beat the Incas 1-0 and tied 0-0 with The Red.
For him B Group, Venezuela He took over the sector and did so in the same way, with a perfect pace, since he won all three of his encounters over Ecuador, Mexico and Jamaica. By the hand of Solomon Rondon, The Vinotinto will seek to be a pleasant surprise and the dark horse of the competition. Already in second place he advanced Ecuador and despite having made the same points as Mexicowith four, his goal difference of +1 put him on the other side.
In this way, two keys were defined. The current world champion and reigning champion of the America Cup will clash against the Ecuadorians, first of all Group A against second of B Groupnext Thursday, July 4th at the NRG Stadium. Now on the other key, Venezuelafirst of the B Groupwill be measured at Canadasecond of the Group Aon Friday, July 5th at the AT&T Stadium.
For him Group C, Uruguay He finished as the boss with a perfect run of nine points after having defeated Panama, USA and Boliviawhile the Canaleros were second with six points by surprisingly beating the host already The green. Already in the Group D, Colombia finished on top with seven points, defeating Costa Rica and Paraguayin addition to drawing 1-1 against Brazil on the last date. Anyway, The Canarinha advanced as second with five points after tying with the Ticos and defeating the Guaranis.
Likewise, the other two quarter-final matches will take place next Saturday, July 6. First, Colombia will crash into Panama in it State Farm Stadium. Finally, Uruguay and Brazil will fight for the last ticket to the semi-finals of the championship in the Allegiant Stadium.
