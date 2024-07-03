There is ONE spot left 🥵 pic.twitter.com/cp6QNOCZKV — CONMEBOL Copa America™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 2, 2024

For him B Group, Venezuela He took over the sector and did so in the same way, with a perfect pace, since he won all three of his encounters over Ecuador, Mexico and Jamaica. By the hand of Solomon Rondon, The Vinotinto will seek to be a pleasant surprise and the dark horse of the competition. Already in second place he advanced Ecuador and despite having made the same points as Mexicowith four, his goal difference of +1 put him on the other side.

For him Group C, Uruguay He finished as the boss with a perfect run of nine points after having defeated Panama, USA and Boliviawhile the Canaleros were second with six points by surprisingly beating the host already The green. Already in the Group D, Colombia finished on top with seven points, defeating Costa Rica and Paraguayin addition to drawing 1-1 against Brazil on the last date. Anyway, The Canarinha advanced as second with five points after tying with the Ticos and defeating the Guaranis.