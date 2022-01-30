Confirmed: Luis Diaz arrives at Liverpool

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Diaz joins Liverpool after two and a half seasons with FC Porto.
Díaz joins Liverpool after two and a half seasons with FC Porto.
This was announced by the team on the morning of this Sunday through its social networks.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 30, 2022, 07:27 AM
This Sunday, through its Twitter account, Liverpool FC confirmed the signing of Colombian Luis Díaz. The announcement came with an illustration of the player wearing the team’s jersey and the Colombian flag in the background.
“The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Reds after passing a medical mandate and finalizing personal terms,” the team said in a statement on its website.
According to Liverpool, Diaz will arrive in Merseyside after the Colombia national team match against Argentina on Tuesday night.
News in development…
January 30, 2022, 07:27 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Confirmed #Luis #Diaz #arrives #Liverpool
Leave a Reply