Monday, January 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Confirmed: Luis Diaz arrives at Liverpool

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Dias arrives at Liverpool

Diaz joins Liverpool after two and a half seasons with FC Porto.

Díaz joins Liverpool after two and a half seasons with FC Porto.

This was announced by the team on the morning of this Sunday through its social networks.

This Sunday, through its Twitter account, Liverpool FC confirmed the signing of Colombian Luis Díaz. The announcement came with an illustration of the player wearing the team’s jersey and the Colombian flag in the background.

“The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Reds after passing a medical mandate and finalizing personal terms,” ​​the team said in a statement on its website.

According to Liverpool, Diaz will arrive in Merseyside after the Colombia national team match against Argentina on Tuesday night.

News in development…

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Confirmed #Luis #Diaz #arrives #Liverpool

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Three people die after a landslide in Embu das Artes, in Greater SP - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.