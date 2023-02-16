The world of Live action is quite common today, since there are more and more productions like the next adaptation of The little Mermaideven the anime is joining these shows with its series of one piece. And now it seems dreamworks You don’t want to be left out of the trends, so one of your sagas will become real.

A few hours ago, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Universal Pictures is working on a live action movie How to Train Your Dragon. The project will be written, directed and produced by Dean DeBlois , who will be making his debut after heading up much of the animated franchise. There is even a release date, the March 14, 2025.

Currently there is already a casting process for the main roles, so at the moment it is not possible to talk about who has been selected, as well as what the story of the film will be about. There has been talk that it could be a restart, counting the events of years, the one in which a boy named Hiccup he meets his faithful friend who he baptizes as toothless.

The franchise currently has three movies, as well as some animated series, which expanded this universe to become one of the most popular in dreamworks. However, in the last film the main plot has been closed, so there is a question as to whether the film will address completely new characters.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This sounds like fans of the franchise might get a little upset, as live action adaptations are never good. So we’ll see what happens with this popular series.