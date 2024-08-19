What was an open secret was confirmed this Monday: Lionel Messi will not be part of the Argentina national team that will play against Colombia on September 10 in Barranquilla, in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Messi is still unable to play for Inter Miami, following the ankle injury he suffered in the Copa América final against Colombia on July 14 in Miami.

The player left injured in the 63rd minute. Photo:Screenshot YouTube: RPP News. X: Jonathan Corado Share

He is not the only loss from the team compared to the list of 26 players who won the Copa América. Goalkeeper Franco Armani, goalkeepers Lucas Martínez and Marcos Acuña, midfielder Exequiel Palacios and forward Ángel di María were not called up.

The latter announced his retirement from the national team once the Copa América was over and with this list a rumour was dispelled that he would be given a few minutes in the match against Chile on September 5 to say goodbye in front of his country’s fans.

Di Maria after scoring against France Photo:EFE Share

Argentina is the leader of the qualifiers, with 15 points from five games. Colombia, meanwhile, is third with 12 and is the only undefeated team in the pre-World Cup in Conmebol.

The top six in the table qualify directly for the World Cup and the seventh-placed team will go into a play-off.

Argentina’s squad for the matches against Chile and Colombia

