Lionel Messi has caused a true revolution in MLS soccer since he arrived in the United States to play with Inter Miami. The club, whose one of its main owners is David Beckham, has improved dramatically since the arrival of the Argentine striker, achieving the first title in its history, such as the Leagues Cup, but last weekend it was confirmed that the South Florida team was eliminated from the fight to reach the 2023 MLS Playoffs and with that the dreams of becoming champions.
Knowing this scenario, Inter Miami has already begun planning what the 2024 campaign will be with the MLS that begins during the month of February, which represents almost 3 months without official matches and that is why in the last few hours it was confirmed, through Gastón Edul, a journalist from the TyC Sports network, that the American team will play a friendly match against Newell’s, the club of which Lionel Messi is a fan and where he took his first steps in his soccer career.
Obviously, as this information became known, there was speculation about the possibility that Inter Miami would tour Argentina but it was learned that this historic match for both teams will be played in the city of Miami with a venue to be defined although it will be He hopes it will be the DRV PNK Stadium where the pink team plays its home games.
It should also be noted, something not insignificant, that this will be the first opportunity in which the Argentine star will face the Newell’s team in his career in what is expected to be a match full of emotions on both sides.
