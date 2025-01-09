He Mallorca challenges Real Madrid in the second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup which takes place this Thursday the 9th in Saudi Arabia, where Carlo Ancelotti’s men aspire to revalidate the title won a year ago against Barcelona (4-1). If he achieves this, the Reggiolo coach would equal the three goals of Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola.

Mallorca makes its debut in the four-man format of the competition, which it won in 1998, against the Blaugranas, although it did so over two legs. Jagoba Arrasate’s men, sixth in LaLiga, are looking to make a splash against Real Madrid, although the elimination in the Cup against Pontevedrafrom the Second Federation, which devastated the Balearic Islands (3-0), was a hard setback.

Vinicius, despite the sanction, will play in Arabia

The whites will be able to count for the important appointment with Viniciussanctioned with two LaLiga games for his incident with Dimitrievski, Valencia goalkeeper, and will miss the games against Las Palmas and Valladolid. Since there are less than four games, the sanction begins to be served in the first game of the competition where the action occurred. Good news for the current champion of the competition, in the same way as the return of David Alaba to a call. «Both I and he hear what happens in the field. I keep saying that it is difficult to be Vinicius. The sanction is not correct. It’s not fair,” Ancelotti said in a press conference in which he stressed that he was “delighted” with the Brazilian player “in every aspect.”

This is how Mallorca arrives at the duel against Real Madrid

On the other hand, Mallorca will be able to bet on a very recognizable eleven after only having the Samu Costa dropswho was injured in the last Cup match. The last precedent between both teams was the 1-1 that occurred in Son Moix on the first day of the League, where the whites ended up with 10 players due to the expulsion of Mendy after attacking Muriqi harshly.









«We will be visitors, because people will go with Madrid», highlighted the Vermilion coach, who is completing his first six months at the helm of the Balearic team, in an interview in which he praised his next rival several times: «They have countless records. They can beat you by dominating, on the counterattack or with a set piece. “They are super complete and when they approach a semi-final or final they are, as I said before, very reliable.”

One of the big news What can be seen in this Spanish Super Cup is that in the event that the match ends in a tie after regulation time, there will be no extensionsbut will be determined by winner on penalties with the aim of not overloading the players with minutes, something that will be good for the physique of some footballers who have been complaining all season about the calendar saturation.

Mallorca lineup in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup

Mallorca’s eleven: Greif; Pablo Maffeo, Raillo, Valjent and Mojica; Omar Mascarell, Sergi Darder, Dani Rodríguez; Asano, Antonio Sánchez and Larin.

Confirmed lineup of Real Madrid, in the Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid’s eleven: Courtois Lucas Vázquez, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé and Vinicius.

Schedule and where to watch the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on television and online

The duel between Mallorca and Real Madrid can be seen on live on television in Movistar+, in Movistar Spanish Super Cup at 8:00 p.m.. In addition, you can follow it live, minute by minute, on ABC.es, where all the information about the match in which the game will be decided will also be available. second finalist of the Spanish Super Cup.