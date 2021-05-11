Komi-san wa Comyushou desu is one of the most popular romantic comic manga in Japan, so much so that its edition in other countries was not long in coming. Now, such an outreach has sparked news that will surely delight fans of this work written and illustrated by Tomohito Oda.

During the fall season, around October 2022, Komi-san wa Comyushou desu will have its anime adaptation. This new animated series will premiere through the channel TV Tokyo and, with a bit of luck, we could also have this production through streaming services.

Animation will be provided by OLM study (Oriental Light & Magic). Ayumu Watanabe (Mysterious Girlfriend X) will be the chief director, Kazuki kawagoe (Beyblade Burst God) will be in charge of the direction in the studio, the music will be provided by Deko Akao (Flying witch), Atsuko Nakajima (Ranma ½) is in charge of character design.

Let’s not lose sight of Komi-san wa Comyushou desu has sold, at least in Japan, more than 5 million copies since the manga was serialized in 2016.

What is Komi-san wa Comyushou desu about?

Komi She is a very pretty and silent girl, a detail that causes her classmates not to approach her because they consider her unattainable. However, the reality is different.

Shigeo Tadano is a classmate of Komi and he learns that she is distant for a very special reason, she does not know how to communicate with other people and that is why she cannot establish relationships with others.

On Komi-san wa Comyushou desu, Shigeo Tadano You must help this girl to make 100 friends and thus have the ability to communicate with other people. So far there are 21 volumes published through the publisher Shogakukan and it shows that the popularity is not going to stop.

