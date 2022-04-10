Square Enix has just confirmed what many fans of this series had long imagined: Kingdom Hearts 4 is a reality.

This news was revealed through a statement and a new trailer dedicated to Kingdom Hearts which showcased a number of new projects beginning with mobile games and the fourth numbered installment in the series.

It is worth emphasizing that the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the series that combines characters from Disney a little bit of Final Fantasyand it was the right time to reveal that Square Enix already working on the development of Kingdom Hearts 4.

What will Kingdom Hearts 4 be about? What are the other projects?

According to the first revealed details of this project, the story will put Sora and his friends donald Y goofy in a new adventure called The Lost Master Arc.

On the other hand, the team behind the new Kingdom Hearts also revealed a new mobile action RPG game that will be subtitled Missing Link which will present an original story. On the other hand, there is also a final chapter for the application of Union x Dark Road.

The return of Sora and his friends

Well, you know that the next title in this beloved Square Enix franchise is already in development, but why?

The first advance of The Lost Master Arc He showed us a new scenario and the return of the protagonist who will have to face what seems like an unknown threat. Let’s not forget that donald Y goofy they will be back. If you paid enough attention, you’ll notice that it’s also Strelitziaa character who first appeared in KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ[Cross].

“We are delighted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series with the announcement of two new Kingdom Hearts titles. We’d like to thank the fans for all of his support over the years, and we can’t wait for you to experience all that’s to come for Sora and his friends!”, declared Ichirou HazamaBrand Manager of the series.

