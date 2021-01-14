All roads pointed to Juan Antonio Pizzi as the new Racing coach to replace Sebastián Beccacece, and this Thursday it was confirmed. The 52-year-old Santa Fe coach, who was vacationing in Córdoba these days, traveled to Buenos Aires to sign the contract.

Already this Wednesday he had reported Clarion that the decision of President Víctor Blanco and the brand new manager was taken for granted Ruben Capria in favor of Pizzi, a question that is taken for granted unless a cover appeared at the last minute to move the foundations.

For Capria there was no plan B: Pizzi was the chosen one after having ruled out another that he really liked that Guillermo Barros Schelotto was, an impossible dream from the numbers. Of the former coach of San Lorenzo, among others – in the last World Cup he directed the Saudi Arabian national team -, stand out the back to manage changing rooms and his experience in important teams, both as a footballer and as a coach.

In the last hours in Racing there was talk of a strained relationship between Pizzi and Marcelo Díaz. The Chilean midfielder spends his days in his country and would be in talks to return to University of Chile. “If Juan thinks he can integrate the squad, he will use it. There are no problems between them ”, they stand out from the DT environment.

The link between the two was not fluid when the Argentine was in command of the Chilean National Team. It was Pizzi who stopped summoning the cello due to its low performance, in 2017. At that time, the midfielder declared that he accepted the decision, but did not understand it. But time played in favor of the coach because Díaz was not cited again by any other DT of the Red.

