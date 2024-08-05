The second season of House of the Dragon ended and left us with many doubts, it seems that the last chapter was a great trailer for everything that is coming! However, one of the producers knows exactly the direction that the dragon story will take and it seems that we are already halfway there.

House of the Dragon will have two more seasonsaccording to one of the co-creators of the popular prequel to game of ThronesRyan Condal revealed part of the planning of the long-awaited series, there are two more seasons left.

Furthermore, it is added that House of the Dragon will begin filming next year and will have eight episodes.

“I think there will be four [temporadas]”; and commented on why one of the most anticipated battles by fans was not shown:

“When you’re the showrunner, you’re always in the position of having to balance storytelling and the resources you have available to tell that story. When you’re trying to put on the show, that requires an enormous amount of resources, construction, armor, costumes, visual effects… […] [Así que, ]We are trying to give The Gullet, which is arguably the second most anticipated Fire & Blood action event, the time and space it deserves.”.

In a nutshell, They did not have time to adapt the great event as it deservesso we can expect a lot from the start of the third season. We know that the wait will be worth it and perhaps it would have been left as an unfinished episode if it was raised at this time, from this perspective it will be better to see it adapted without hesitation in the next season of House of the Dragon.

Condal apologized for the wait, as we will probably have to wait at least until 2026 to see our characters again. You can keep calm by watching the second season of Rings of Power which is on the threshold of its premiere.

Source: MAX

House of the Dragon: How many episodes does it have?

The first season consisted of 10 episodes, while the second only had 8 chapters, remember that the series is an HBO MAX exclusive, so you should watch the series through the platform to support the production of the series.

The prequel series of game of Thrones It tells the story of events that took place 200 years before the events of the main saga. The Targaryen family is full of intrigue and political imbalances, whose cruelty and strategy we can see thanks to the adaptation to series.

