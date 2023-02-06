There are still a few days left for the departure of Hogwarts Legacy – at least of some of its versions – but before that details of the game come to light and one of them is that it has a trans or transgender character.

Obviously, talking about this matter falls into the category of spoilers, so be warned. From what has been revealed, it is Sirona Ryan, who is in the Three Broomsticks. Players can interact with her throughout this new adventure.

Within this title it is possible to visit Hogsmeade, which is a small magical village that is very close to Hogwarts Castle. One of the most popular places in this town is the hotel and tavern of the Three Broomsticks.

We recommend: Hogwarts Legacy: This is how it was received by critics on Metacritic.

In the Harry Potter series of books and movies, he and his friends visit it multiple times. Whoever visits this business has the opportunity to meet Sirona, who has some side missions.

Fountain: WB Games.

Sirona Ryan doesn’t have as much relevance as other characters in the game beyond being the owner of the Three Broomsticks. However, when talking to this trans character from Hogwarts Legacy a little more can be learned about his past.

It is through the conversation that he reveals the reason that he trusts someone else in this title and that he met before his transition. Both can be easily recognized at first glance.

When will Hogwarts Legacy be released?

To learn more about Sirona Ryan as a trans character in Hogwarts Legacy They will have to wait until February 10. However, said release date only applies to the versions for Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

On other consoles it will be necessary to wait a little longer. In the case of Xbox One and PS4, their respective adaptations will be ready until April 4. The last version to come out will be the one for Nintendo Switch on July 25.

Fountain: WB Games.

Something to note about Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox consoles is that at least initially it will not be available on GamePass. Maybe when the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One adaptations are available this can change.

So far the reviews for the next generation console versions have been very positive but we will have to wait and see how the game fares on other platforms.

In addition to Hogwarts Legacy We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.