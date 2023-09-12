













Confirmed!! Hatsune Miku will visit Mexico thanks to Crunchyroll









Crunchyroll is in charge of the distribution and organization of the event. The high technology from which Miku emerged is originally from Sapporo who licenses the now classic world event that will take place in around 16 cities that cover various places in North America, among which Mexico, the United States and Canada stand out.

Tickets for MIKU EXPO will be available for pre-sale for Crunchyroll premium users. These subscribers will receive an email on September 14, 2023 with an exclusive code that will give you access to the premium pre-sale.

Crunchyroll Premium subscriber fans who want to purchase tickets can use their pre-sale code and enter it on the MIKU EXPO website.

However, Sales to the general public will be open from September 22.

Source: Crunchyroll

Below is the MIKU EXPO tour schedule:

May 21, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Center.

April 4, 2024 – Vancouver, Canada – Thunderbird Arena

April 6, 2024 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

April 8, 2024 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

April 9, 2024 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

April 14, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Mullett Arena

April 22, 2024 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

April 25, 2024 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 27, 2024 – Austin, TX – HEB Center

April 30, 2024 – Atlanta – Gateway Center Arena

May 2, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater

May 5, 2024 – Washington DC – Anthem Arena

May 7, 2024 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

May 9, 2024 – Boston, MA – The Wang Theater

May 12, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theater

May 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theater

May 16, 2024 – Toronto, Canada – Coca Cola Coliseum

Source: Crunchyroll

The last MIKU EXPO date for North America will be Mexico.

What is MIKU EXPO?

It is a world tour of concerts that calls on fans to celebrate this new creative and innovatively digital culture around Hatsune Miku, one of the most popular vocaloids.

Additionally, these circumstances have sub-events that allow fans to celebrate their idol. It should be noted that this year’s event celebrates the tenth anniversary of the world tour.

