Since it was confirmed goten and trunks they would be in the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero many fans hoped that the two would merge again and create Gotenks.

This has not been seen in the trailers of the film, but it is sure to happen. That is what reveals an illustration that is part of the promotional content of this animated film. Only it will appear in a way that no one expected but that is quite fun to watch.

Yes goten and trunks they use the Fusion Dance in the right way a super warrior arises. But if they are wrong, anything can happen. This is how a version of Gotenks who is excessively thin or fat.

It is the last one that appears in the illustration that we share with you. So it is possible that this fusion appears in this film as a comic device rather than a competent warrior. At least based on what has been leaked.

Something that also follows is that the version of Gotenks that will appear in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It is based on his appearance in Dragon Ball Z.

At least that’s what’s inferred from the purple-black hair she has even though trunks currently it is blue. Although it could well be an error in this material.

What is truly sad is that this new film does not currently have a release date, not even for Japan.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero had to be delayed

What is the reason for the delay? Well, the hacking suffered by the internal network of Toei Animation. At first it was thought that it had only affected anime for television, as is the case with one piece and the new series Digimon.

But later it was learned that the interference was more serious, affecting other projects such as this animated film. It is because of that that it has been delayed indefinitely. It is possible that it will arrive in 2022 in Japanese theaters.

But when it comes to its theatrical release in the United States and Canada, it’s in doubt. Perhaps when things normalize a bit in the studio, a new exit window will be revealed.

The bad thing is that for Latin America that means waiting longer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroa film that is widely anticipated by fans of the work of Akira Toriyama. Let’s see if by chance Latin America has good luck.

