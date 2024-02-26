Tomorrow there will finally be a new Pokémon Presents. Here, The Pokémon Company will give us a look at the future of the series, and in recent days multiple rumors and leaks have given us an idea of ​​the type of event that awaits us. However, the Japanese company has decided to reveal two of the announcements that are planned for this presentation.

Through their official Twitter accounts, it has been confirmed that Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Masters They will have some kind of participation in the next Pokémon Presents. These are titles designed specifically for mobile devices, so it is very likely that they will provide us with more information about their next big updates, or some news that will surely be liked by all their fans.

3 days left until #PokemonDay!💕 Tune in during the Pokémon Presents for the latest information on #PokemonSleep! The countdown continues over at @Pokemon⏰ Everyone catches some good💤; only a few more sleeps until the festivities begin!🎉 pic.twitter.com/7pL0CI1Aer — Pokémon Sleep (@PokemonSleep) February 24, 2024

Along with this, the official Pokémon Twitter account has shared a new image since last week, in the form of a countdown, with any title related to this propertysuch as anime and mobile games, which would indicate that experience as Pokémon Go and Pokémon UNITE, They would also have some kind of participation in tomorrow's event.

7 days until Pokémon Day! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/alBw6CpsXX — Pokémon Masters EX (@PokemonMasters) February 20, 2024

While we're all focused on the next big console title, whether it's a remake or a sequel to Scarlet & Violetwe must not forget that Pokémon Presents will also have a lot of information about other experiences related to this property, as are the anime and the TCG. In this way, the recent confirmation of the participation of Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Masters makes it clear that the company does not forget its smallest experiences.

Although there is no official information at the moment, Rumors have indicated that in Pokémon Presents we would see a remake of Pokémon Black and Whiteanother remake of Pokémon Gold and Silver run by ILCA, or a direct sequel to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. These are all possibilities that can come true. We can only wait to see what important announcement awaits us

We remind you that The next Pokémon Presents will take place on February 27 at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time). On related topics, you can now get the special Pokémon TIME magazine. Likewise, new episodes of Pokémon Concierge They are already in development.

Beyond the big announcements that everyone is waiting for, I would like to know what will happen with Pokémon UNITE. The MOBA has been on the market for several years now, and continues to grow, so it will be interesting to see if The Pokémon Company takes the route of something like League of Legends and just continues to expand this title forever, or if it is already thinking about a sequel , especially with the Switch 2 on the horizon.

Via: Pokemon