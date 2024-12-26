He Council of Ministers has approved in its last meeting of the year to extend the social shield measures, one of the most anticipated being discounts on Cercanías, bus and metro passes. This was confirmed by Pedro Sánchez this Monday along with other approved measures such as the pension increaseand has also set a deadline for this measure that will finally be withdrawn in June 2025.

In this way, the Renfe frequent travelers They will continue to be able to access the trains for free and the rest of the public transport passes will continue to have the discount on fares that applies from the Ministry of Transportation. However, the renewal will not apply to all of 2025, but this measure will only last 6 months, at which time new rates will come into force.

The Government will create a new pass for Cercanías travelers which can be purchased for 20 euros per month. In addition, it guarantees free public transport for children under 15 years of age, special discounts for young people or lower rates for other recurring users.

Waiting to know what the autonomous communities will do with the discount percentage that until now they were applying to further lower the price of the transport passesthe truth is that the news has been well received by the thousands of travelers who travel to their jobs every morning by bus, metro or train. At the moment, they have six more months of bonus which will serve as a relief so that the family economy does not suffer. With the arrival of summer, citizens will face greater expenses to be able to cope with daily trips.

Price of the transport pass in Madrid 2025

The Community of Madrid has already expressed itself in this regard and before knowing the final decision of the ministry headed by Óscar Puente, it had already communicated that it would maintain its percentage of the discount on this type of transportation tickets. The Minister of Housing, Transport and Infrastructure of the Community of Madrid, Jorge Rodrigo, stressed that the intention was to maintain discounts on public transport in 2025, with discounts of 60% in the region.

In this way, the prices of transport passes They will be frozen and you will keep the rates applied in 2024:

Zone A pass: 21.80 euros.

Zone B1 pass: 25.40 euros.

Zone B2 pass: 28.80 euros.

Zone B3 pass: 32.80 euros.

Zone C1 subscription: 32.80 euros.

Zone C2 pass: 32.80 euros.

Zone E1 subscription: 44.20 euros.

Zone E2 subscription: 52.70 euros.

Youth Pass for all areas: 8 euros.

Pass for 10 trips (Zone A, EMT, ML1): 6.10 euros.

Pass for 10 trips with ML2 and ML3: 9.10 euros.

Children’s card: free

Over 65 years: free

Free Cercanías and Media Distancia subscriptions

Currently, travelers who use Cercanías and Media Distancia trains They have the option of enjoying the frequent flyer pass for free. The title is valid for four months and to obtain it you only have to pay 10 euros, in the case of Cercanías, and 20 in the case of Media Distancia. The user must select the origin and destination station and provide a telephone number and ID to obtain it. After paying the deposit, the money will be refunded to your account if you comply with the rule of 16 mandatory trips during the validity period.

The social shield stocking has been one of the most popular among the package approved by the Government of Pedro Sánchez and thousands of users applaud a decision that has fallen short.