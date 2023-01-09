What had been rumored is now a fact: Augustine RossiArgentine goalkeeper who plays for Boca Juniors, will leave in the middle of the year for Brazil to tackle the flamencoone of the most important clubs in the country and in South America.
The 27 year old man signed a pre-contract with the club from July 1, 2023 to December 31, 2027, As announced by the Brazilian institution on their social networks a few moments ago, therefore, having not renewed their relationship with “Xeneize”, Rossi will go free.
The bid between the Boquense cast and the representation of former Students was one of the novels of 2022, with the Football Council headed by Vice President Juan Román Riquelme launching offers of renewal that did not conform to the goalkeeper’s environmentwho was undoubtedly one of the most outstanding values of the team during the previous year.
That is why now both DT Hugo Ibarra and the blue and gold leadership must agree on the decision they will make regarding these six months that the goalkeeper has left in Boca: Will they repeat what was done with Cristian Pavón, who arranged with Atlético Mineiro a semester before leaving? Or will they respect his place until he leaves, considering his level?
Javier Garcia, “Chiquito” Romero and Leandro Brey, the other three goalkeepers that the Boquense squad has today, are waiting for their place, and even more so with the recent news of Rossi’s departure starting in July. What will happen?
#Confirmed #Flamengo #announced #Agustín #Rossi #Boca #reinforcement #July
Leave a Reply