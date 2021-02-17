Edin Terzic will BVB will also be retained in the future. As he announced on Wednesday, he will join Marco Rose’s team as an assistant coach.
In December Terzic took over the post of head coach from Lucien Favre. It is now known that Marco Rose will switch to BVB after the season. And Terzic? Its future was so far open. Across from DAZN Terzic has now confirmed in the Champions League round of 16 against Sevilla that he will stay with Borussia!
“We also spoke to Edin, of course: Edin will stay with us in the coming season and go back to his old role as assistant coach,” said sporting director Michael Zorc. We were very open and transparent about this. “
Terzic will thus complement Marco Rose’s coaching team, who are also moving from Gladbach to BVB.