Disney Latin America has made official the merger of its prominent streaming platforms, Disney+ and Star+, which is impactful news for users of both. Until now, customers were forced to purchase two separate subscriptions to enjoy the programming offered by the two applications in question.

The president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Diego Lerner, explained the reason for this merger in a statement and assured that this step will greatly enhance its programming catalog. He further expressed that the unification will ensure a more enriching experience for subscribers, facilitating their access and reaffirming the commitment to their audience. But since when will we see this change? In this note we tell you.

YOU CAN SEE: Disney records its first year without films exceeding 1 billion at the box office since 2014

Since when will Disney+ and Star+ become a single platform?

The merger between Disney+ and Star+ is confirmed for the second quarter of 2024 in Latin America. However, no information has yet been provided on how the migration of content to the new streaming platform will be carried out or how the different content will be distinguished. The company promised to provide more details in the coming months.

The Simpsons will be enjoyed through Disney+ soon. Photo: Star+

YOU CAN SEE: “The Little Mermaid” sank Disney! Disney's Diversity President Resigns After Box Office Failures

Will the same price remain after the merger of Disney+ and Star+?

In the statement issued by Diego Lerner, president of The Walt Disney Company Latin Americaannounced that the new price to pay for the streaming service will be communicated soon.

What programs and series will we see on the new Disney+ platform?

Starting in the second quarter of 2024, we will find the following: “On Disney+, subscribers will be able to find the company's general entertainment proposal, including Searchlight, 20th Century Studios and FX titles, live events and the offer of ESPN, the most respected and recognized brand for sports fans in the region. ; in addition to series, films and documentaries from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, and original productions created entirely in Latin America”, the company reported on social networks.

#Confirmed #Disney #Star #single #streaming #platform