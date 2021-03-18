After it was confirmed that the movie of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will arrive in the United States, we received great news also for Latin America.

Konnichiwa Festival, through its Official Twitter, confirmed that the Kimetsu no yaiba it will also be available in our region. It will be next April 22 of this year when it opens on the screens of Mexico.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will also be released throughout Latin America, although the distributor did not give more details about it. What we do know is that it will have subtitles in Spanish and it will be screened in the cinemas of Cinépolis in our country.

Konnichiwa continues to please anime fans

The confirmation of the arrival of this tape to our country, only confirms the work that is being carried out Konnichiwa Festival. Hand in hand with this organization, Mexico has received a large number of Japanese animation films officially.

Currently, they are projecting the last film of the trilogy of Fate Stay Night: Heaven’s Fell, Spring song. In addition, the same will be done soon with the tape of Violet Evergarden. Both works were successful in Japan and anime fans in Mexico have the chance to enjoy them on the big screen thanks to Konnichiwa Festival.

Now we can also witness the movie of Demon Slayer, which spans a full arc from the original manga, with all the main characters wrapped up in an action-packed, mystery-filled story.

In this way, in just over a month, all those who want to see Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in theaters they will be able to fulfill their wish. Of course, with the necessary measures to stay healthy during the pandemic.

