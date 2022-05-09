The quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup were confirmed and the AFA announced the schedule.
We remind you that the matches will be played in the stadiums of the best ranked teams: Estudiantes, Boca, Racing and River.
Racing will receive Aldosivi at the Cilindro de Avellaneda. Gago’s men will seek to show why they are favorites and continue with their undefeated season.
The party of controversy. Defense played on Sunday and wanted to have more rest. The leaders of the Varela team threaten not to show up for the meeting at the Bombonera. He sounds difficult.
Clash of styles and teams that promise to give us a great game. Estudiantes was one of the best teams of the season, but El Bicho has a style that can give you headaches. Gabriel Milito returns to La Plata.
The match that will close the quarterfinals will be between River and Tigre. It will be at the Monumental and those of Marcelo Gallardo will seek to demonstrate why they are the candidates.
