Now Bayern Munich’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic himself has the Summer change from Dayot Upamecano approved. Compared to the Image-The squad planner announced the next hammer transfer of the German record champions.
“At the end of a long process, the players, family and management were convinced that FC Bayern was the right partner,” said Salihamidzic in an interview with the tabloid newspaper. “Upamecano is a young player, 22, whose qualities are already exceptionally developed. I’ve always believed that we came up with a good concept.”
At the same time, Salihamidzic revealed the term of Upamecano’s future Bayern contract: “Dayot Upamecano will play for FC Bayern for the next five years.” The release clause is 42.5 million euros, making Upamecano’s move the third most expensive transfer in the history of FC Bayern.
FC Bayern has found David Alaba’s successor. Upamecano will compete with players like Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Süle for a regular position in the new Munich central defense from next season.
In return, RB Leipzig will probably strengthen themselves with the 20-year-old Mohamed Simakan and thus replace Upamecano with another young French defender.