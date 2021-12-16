The Argentina team ended an unforgettable 2021. He managed to be champion of the Copa América, winning the final against Brazil at the Maracana and ending a long drought. He also managed to qualify in advance of the next World Cup and planning for what will be in 2022 has already begun.
With four knockout matches pending, one of the big challenges will be the match against the Italy team. It has already been confirmed that It will be played on June 1 in London, at the legendary Wembley Stadium.
This match is part of a agreement between UEFA Y Conmebol, to play matches between the winners of the Copa América and the Eurocup. This will be the first edition and there is already an agreement to do so until 2028.
It will be a good opportunity for Lionel Scaloni’s team to face a European team. Although he was champion of the European Championship, Italy has not yet qualified for the World Cup and will have to play the playoffs. When this game is played, Mancini’s men will already know if they will be in Qatar or if they will be out for the second time in a row. Too tributes to Diego Maradona are expected, for all that it means for both countries. Who will party at Wembley?
#Confirmed #date #match #Argentina #Italy #teams
Leave a Reply