After PSG eliminated the champion Lyon (1-2) yesterday in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, today they have been made official the date and time of the matches that Barcelona will face with the Parisian team in the semifinals of the top European women’s competition.

PSG and Barcelona will play the first leg this Sunday, April 25, at 3:00 p.m. at Stade Georges-Lefevre, while the return will be held on Sunday, May 2, at 12:00, at the Johan Cruyff.

The date of both meetings, scheduled for the weekend, They will force Barcelona to place their clashes in the Primera Iberdrola, on matchday 27 and 28 against Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club, at a new date.