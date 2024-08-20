The Latin American teams that seek to qualify for the 2026 World Cup The days and times of the seventh and eighth dates of the pre-World Cup stage have already been set.

Colombia will be measured at Peru away and will receive the Argentines at the stadium Roberto Melendez from Barranquillatwo key games.

Argentina leads the standings with 15 points, followed by Uruguay, which has 13 points, while Colombia is third with 12 points.

They follow them Venezuela with 9, Ecuador with 8 and Brazil with 7, an uncomfortable position for the five-time world champion.

Paraguay and Chile They have five points, Bolivia has three and Peru closes the table with only two units.

Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia’s coach is preparing the game against the Peruvians, which will take place on September 6 at 8:30 p.m., while the match against the Argentines will be on the 10th of the same month, but at 3:30 p.m.

