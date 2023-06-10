The next few hours will be key to finally define the situation in the goal of the Cruz Azul Football Club: the renewal of Jesus Crown depending if you stay or go sebastian juryWell, as reported in previous weeks, the young goalkeeper had in mind to leave the Machine.
According to multiple sources consulted by ESPNeverything is still up in the air, because on the one hand FC Juárez and Cruz Azul are in negotiations for the transfer of Jurystill without approaching the figure that the cement club hopes to obtain for the 25-year-old Mexican goalkeeper, while for the other Crown He is still waiting for a definition from the celestial board on whether or not an offer will be extended for another year of his contract.
According to informants, Jury wishes to leave La Noria and welcomes the possibility of going to the Bravosbut both clubs are still negotiating the economic part, so there has not been an arrangement yet.
Meanwhile, the 42-year-old veteran goalkeeper wants to continue playing for another year in the First Division and his first option is to stay with the sky-blue team, since, in addition, Ricardo Ferretti It has considered it, but the board has extended the decision on offering him a contract extension with a salary reduction since the future of the company has not yet been defined. Jury.
In such a way that, the two goalkeepers keep working hard and with a good attitude in the preseason in Ixtapa under the orders of the ‘Tuca‘, who also wants to define the situation of the goal, for which it is expected that this matter will be resolved next week.
