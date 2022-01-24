Follow the movements Blue Cross. This weekend it was confirmed that William ‘pole‘ Fernandez will not return to Mexico as he promised before leaving for Argentina with special permission from the board, and instead he will become a new footballer for the Boca Juniors in an operation that is around two million dollars. With a more confirmed drop, the sky-blue team has seven days to finish rounding off their squad, which has just added a new element.
While the novel of ‘pole‘, Blue Cross closed the transfer of Ivan MoralesChilean striker 22 years coming from Colo-Colo. The Chilean soccer player has already said goodbye to his teammates and it will be a matter of hours before he travels to the city of Mexico to formalize your signing with the machine. “I am super happy, (going to Cruz Azul) will help me in sports, professionally and obviously I am leaving with Colo-colo in my heart. I will always be grateful, it is sad to leave, but I am grateful to everyone”, declared in an interview to TNT Sports Chile.
Ivan Morales joins Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira, Christian Tabó and Luis Abram like the new celestial faces for this season. In the absence of one or two more reinforcements, the team has suffered the casualties of Pol Fernández, Roberto Alvarado, Jonathan Rodríguez, Walter Montoya, Alexis Peña, Luis Romo, Yoshimar Yotún, José Reyes, Orbelín Pineda and Andrés Gudiño, all of them present in the title obtained last May 30.
#Confirmed #Cruz #Azul #adds #reinforcement #loss #Pol #Fernández
