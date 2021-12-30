Home page politics

divide

A test worker picks up a pair of gloves as she prepares to run COVID-19 antigen tests in Texas. © Denise Cathey / The Brownsville Herald / dpa

The corona numbers in the USA are also reaching record highs. On average, there are around 316,000 new infections a day. However, comparatively few people need to be treated in the hospital.

Washington – The number of reported corona infections in the United States has reached a new high. The CDC health authority reported on Thursday (local time) that on average for the past seven days there had been a good 316,000 confirmed infections with the coronavirus every day.

According to the CDC, this corresponds to an incidence of just under 700 per 100,000 inhabitants. During the great corona wave last December and January, the seven-day average of infections only rose to around 250,000 per day, according to CDC data.

The infections reported for one day also reached a new high: on Wednesday there were almost 490,000 confirmed new infections, as the authority reported. The number of cases in the US has been rising rapidly since just before Christmas. The authorities blame the particularly contagious Omicron variant of the virus. In some parts of the country, however, infections with the delta variant continue to play an important role.

High number of unreported infections

In view of the current number of cases, experts continue to assume a high number of unreported infections. In addition, it is difficult to compare current infection numbers with the start of the pandemic, when there were far fewer tests.

The number of people who are sick with Covid-19 in the USA and need to be treated in hospital is significantly lower than in the summer during the delta wave or last winter. According to the CDC, there are currently around 76,000 patients with Covid-19 in the hospital. In January – when there were hardly any corona vaccinations – there were around 125,000 patients at times.

more on the subject Over 250 million confirmed corona infections worldwide Record number of new corona infections: Germany in the “top group” worldwide Already more than 250 million corona infections worldwide

The vaccination campaign in the USA has recently made sluggish progress. So far, according to CDC data, 62 percent of the approximately 330 million people in the country are fully vaccinated. Only a third of the population also received a booster vaccination. dpa