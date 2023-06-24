They will say “Yes, I accept”. After several days of rumors, it is confirmed that Christian Meier He will arrive at the altar to swear eternal love with the 26-year-old Andrea Maria Bosio Zegarra. Magaly Medina was the first to announce that the renowned actor would unite her life again in marriage; However, it was not until June 23 that this information was confirmed thanks to Arturo Pomar Jr., who spoke about the wedding in a recent interview for RPP.

According to the data revealed by the former member of Arena Hash, the ceremony of the Peruvian artist will take place on July 1, in the city of Los Angeles, in the United States. After hearing the news, “Urraca” was happy, because what her informants had told her ended up being true. “Our scoop was confirmed”said the show host.

